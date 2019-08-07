Mumbai rains lead to train cancellations, drop in flight fares from Chennai

With torrential rains battering Mumbai for the past few days, several trains running between Chennai and Mumbai have been cancelled due to water logging in Mumbai Central and Western Railway stations.

The Southern Railways released a full list of the trains cancelled, along information regarding those cancelled or diverted to alternative routes along the Pune section.

CHANGES IN PATTERN OF TRAIN SERVICES pic.twitter.com/aHLS2nyUQo — @GMSouthernrailway (@GMSRailway) August 6, 2019

The Central Railway has also cancelled over 35 trains plying along the ghat section between Karjat and Lonavala, including trains from Chennai, after tracks were damaged following heavy rainfall. Soil under sections of the tracks have been washed away in the rains. According to officials, trains along the ghat section have been cancelled for the next three to four days.

Meanwhile, air fares from Chennai to Mumbai has dropped, with most fliers either cancelling or postponing their journey. Tickets for early morning flights on Tuesday and Wednesday were reportedly sold at a starting price of Rs. 2000. However, the prices of late evening flights, which are relatively more expensive, continued to be sold at their usual rate. Officials have also said that flights to Mumbai are not being occupied to their full capacity.