Multi-level car parking to be operationalised at Chennai airport from December 4

A Multi-Level Car Parking (MLCP) facility is all set to be opened at the Chennai International Airport from December 4, said officials Wednesday.

The Chennai airport, which according to the officials is the third largest airport in India in terms of international passenger traffic volume, is getting a makeover and a New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) is also slated to be commissioned in December under the Phase I of the project.

“The opening of the MLCP will be a major infrastructure boost for the airport which boasts of multimodal connectivity and which is the first in India with expansive road and rail network and exclusive direct link to Metro rail,” an official said.

The multi-level car parking has been built on the existing parking lot and has a total built up area of 2.5 lakh sq ft. The MLCP has two blocks, east and west, which flank the airport Metro on its either side. The new parking lot can accommodate 2,150 cars and is expected to decongest the terminal’s arrival and pick up zones.

A statement released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, “The six- storeyed structure has mechanised parking slots, EV charging stations and a host of spacious commercial amenities, including multiplexes (five screens), food courts, retail shops, children and engagement zones, and restaurants for convenience of passengers and public. There will be an exclusive retail area in east MLCP which is getting added in a phased manner. Food courts have also been built in the east and west blocks.”

The east and west blocks of the MLCP have sky walk bridges that connect the departure area. In the east block, users can access the sky walk bridge from the third floor and in the west, it is accessible from the second floor. There are dedicated slots for passengers with reduced mobility too.

The officials added that per hour, Rs 20 will be charged for two-wheelers, Rs 100 for cars and Rs 300 for tempos, buses and trucks with 16-seater facility and Rs 600 for those which have capacity of more than 16 seats.

Advertisement

The MLCP will also offer valet car parking service which can be availed at Rs 150 in addition to the existing hourly charges. The officials also informed that commercial vehicles, including pre-paid taxis will need to pay Rs 40 per entry for pick ups.

The officials added that once the MLCP is operationalised, the entire surface parking will be decked up with beautiful landscaping with sustainable, eco- friendly features which will enhance the aesthetic contour of the city side of the Chennai airport.