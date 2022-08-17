scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Monkey, pythons, tortoises: Customs seize animals from passenger’s luggage at Chennai airport

Customs officials said they found one DeBrazza monkey, 15 king snakes, five ball pythons and two Aldabra tortoises in the checked-in baggage of the man coming from Bangkok.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 17, 2022 6:33:20 pm
A passenger travelling from Bangkok was stopped by customs officers at the Chennai International Airport for illegally transporting live animals in his luggage. (Epress Photo)

Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport on August 11 intercepted a passenger coming from Bangkok illegally carrying live animals in his luggage.

 

Customs officials said that on the examination of the checked-in baggage, they found one DeBrazza monkey, 15 king snakes, five ball pythons and two Aldabra tortoises and recovered them.

“Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were departed back to the country of origin through airways in consultation with AQCS (Animal Quarantine and Certification Services),” the Customs noted.

According to the officials, the passenger was intercepted based on an intelligence input.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 06:20:06 pm

