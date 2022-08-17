Monkey, pythons, tortoises: Customs seize animals from passenger’s luggage at Chennai airport

Updated: August 17, 2022 6:33:20 pm
Customs officials at the Chennai International Airport on August 11 intercepted a passenger coming from Bangkok illegally carrying live animals in his luggage.
Based on intel, on 11.08.22 a male pax arriving from Bangkok in TG-337 was intercepted by Customs Officers. On examination of checked-in baggage 1-DeBrazza Monkey, 15-KingSnakes, 5-Ball Pythons and 2-Aldabra Tortoises were recovered. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/cN4hoYcQtM
— Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) August 13, 2022
Customs officials said that on the examination of the checked-in baggage, they found one DeBrazza monkey, 15 king snakes, five ball pythons and two Aldabra tortoises and recovered them.
“Since the live animals were imported illegally, they were departed back to the country of origin through airways in consultation with AQCS (Animal Quarantine and Certification Services),” the Customs noted.
According to the officials, the passenger was intercepted based on an intelligence input.
