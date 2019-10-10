Modi-Xi summit in Chennai: Traffic restrictions imposed; here are roads and places to avoid

Chennai is all prepared to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the informal summit taking place on October 11 and 12 at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. The Chinese premier is expected to land in the city by Friday afternoon and will be heading to ITC Grand Chola near Guindy, where he would be staying during his two-day trip. As part of the security measures, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has imposed restrictions on the movement of traffic along Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR), East Coast Road (ECR), Anna Salai, Sardar Patel Road, and GST Road in Chennai.

Traffic restrictions in Chennai on October 11

Advertising

From 6 am to 11 pm: All heavy and light-weight trucks, tanker lorries will be barred from entering the GST Road (From Airport to Kathipara junction), Anna Salai (Kathipara junction to Little Mount), Sardar Vallabai Patel Road, Rajiv Gandhi Road, and East Coast Road.

From 12:30 pm to 2 pm: Vehicles coming towards the city from Perungalathur via GST Road will be diverted along Maduravoyal Outer Ring Road and vehicles moving from South Chennai to North Chennai will be redirected along the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road and Chromepet-Tambaram road onto Maduravoyal Outer Ring Road.

From 3:30 pm to 4:30 pm: Vehicles heading towards the city along GST road will be barred from entering Kathipara junction at Guindy and diverted towards Jawaharlal Nehru Salai.

Advertising

From 2 pm to 9 pm: Vehicles proceeding towards the city along Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway/Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) will be diverted at Sholinganallur towards Perumbakkam. Vehicles will be barred from entering Muttukadu at Akkarai junction on ECR.

Traffic restrictions in Chennai on October 12

07:30 am to 2 pm: Vehicles proceeding towards the city along Rajiv Gandhi IT Expressway/Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) will be diverted at Sholinganallur towards Perumbakkam.

7 am to 1:30 pm: Vehicles will be barred from entering Muttukadu at Akkarai junction on ECR.

Educational institutions, IT companies, commercial establishments and the general public who would be commuting in the above-mentioned routes have been advised by the city police to plan their trip to avoid traffic snarls and diversion