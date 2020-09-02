‘Modi Idli’ to take on ‘Amma Idli’ in Tamil Nadu’s Salem

The idlis are priced at Rs 10 for four, according to the posters, which carry pictures of a beaming Prime Minister Modi and Mahesh.

A BJP functionary has come up with ‘Modi Idli’ in Tamil Nadu’s Salem, in direct competition to the highly popular ‘Amma Idli’, which is served at Re 1.

Mahesh, who is vice-president of the party’s propaganda cell, also rolled out an ad blitzkrieg with posters of the Modi Idli coming up in several areas in Salem and some of them even plastered behind local autos. The idlis are priced at Rs 10 for four, according to the posters, which carry pictures of a beaming Prime Minister Modi and Mahesh.

“Every day close to 100 people would be coming to our office in need of a job, food, etc. So we thought the need of the hour was to give subsidized food with good quality. We decided to give Idli, the staple food of Tamil Nadu at Rs 10 for breakfast and dinner. We purchased a state of the art equipment, and for cooking, we only use the mineral water. We wanted to give the best quality food at a subsidized price. We are doing this to help people, with best quality rice and daal,” Mahesh told indianexpress.com.

When asked how this is different from the Amma Idli, a scheme that has been running for years, Mahesh said: “Amma Idli is using PDS rice and daal, they don’t have any operating cost. We are buying the highest quality rice and dhal. Moreover, Amma Idli centers prepare 100 or 200 Idlies per day. They say Amma Idlies are available at Rs 1, but only 40 or 50 persons get to eat that, whereas here we are supplying 40,000 Idlies per day. The equipment which we have purchased cost 20 lakh rupees. With the help of the equipment, for every five minutes, we can dish out 900 Idlies through three steamers. We are going to distribute this around 22 centers in Salem. This will help everyone’s budget, money saved is money earned,” he said.

Mahesh further added that the response to the ads has been fantastic and the initiative is likely to be launched by next week.

