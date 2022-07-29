scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 29, 2022

PM Modi attends 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai; here are top quotes from his speech

While delivering the convocation address Modi said, "The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world’s growth engine."

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 29, 2022 12:34:26 pm
Modi in Chennai, anna university convocationPrime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the convocation address at Anna University and distributed awards, medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. (Twitter/@PIBinTamilNadu)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai Friday in the presence of Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, and Union Minister of State L Murugun, among other dignitaries.

“Congratulations to all those who are graduating today in Anna University’s 42nd convocation. You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations,” PM Modi said.

“Today is not only a day of achievement but also of aspirations. I wish that all the dreams of our youth come true. To teachers and other staff members, you are nation-builders, who are creating the leaders of tomorrow,” he added.

“The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world’s growth engine,” PM Modi also said.

Separately, the Prime Minister described the Covid-19 pandemic as “unprecedented” and a “once-in-a-century crisis” for which nobody had a user manual. He said India faced the pandemic confidently due to its scientists and common people.

The pandemic “tested” every country, PM Modi said, adding, “India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, healthcare workers, professionals and common people. As a result, today, every sector in India is bursting with new life, whether it is industry, innovation, investment or international trade.”

There was a “temperament” for reforms in the government, which is not restrictive but responsive, PM Modi said about the ruling NDA at the Centre. He listed out various reforms, including in the drones and geospatial and infrastructure sectors. He hailed the removal of retrospective tax and various sectoral reforms for aiding the country in various sectors.

“In the last year, India was the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. Innovation is becoming a way of life. In just the last six years, the number of recognised startups increased by 15,000 per cent,” PM Modi said during his speech.

He said, “In this era of tech-led disruptions, there are three important factors in your favour. The first, there is a taste for technology. There is a growing sense of comfort with the use of technology. Even the poorest of the poor are adapting to it.”

“The second factor is there is trust in risk-takers. Earlier at social occasions it was difficult for a youngster to say he or she was an entrepreneur. People used to tell them to ‘get settled’, meaning, get a salaried job. Now the situation is opposite,” he said.

“The third factor is: there is temperament for reform. Earlier, there was a notion that a strong government means it should control everything and everyone. But we have changed this,” Modi added.

Addressing the students, Stalin spoke about the education atmosphere in the state and noted that it stood out in the number of persons receiving higher education.

During the ceremony, the PM also distributed awards, medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...Premium
With tea, talk and idlis, protesting MPs brave rain, mosquitoes, ‘indiffe...
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officersPremium
Suspension of MPs: the rules, and the powers of presiding officers
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...Premium
Board examination results: We need criteria that give a fair assessment o...
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...Premium
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: ‘I felt I am not an orphan…I have a guardia...

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Chennai. On Thursday, he inaugurated the 44th Chess Olympiad at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka's law

2

Use photos of President, PM Modi in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

3

Rajasthan: Two pilots killed in IAF fighter plane crash

4

Man stabbed to death outside Mangaluru shop, third murder in district in 8 days

5

Congress leader’s ‘Rashtrapatni’ remark sets off Smriti-Sonia storm in House

Featured Stories

July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
July 29, 1982, Forty Years Ago: WB Ministers Resign
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Photoshoot of Ukraine’s President and First Lady makes ‘content’ out of war
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Explained: What is behind the storming of Iraq's parliament?
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Blood, treasure and chaos: the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Gehlot’s pride, BJP’s target: A Rajasthan journalism university always in...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Fearing OBC blowback, MVA heat in local body polls, Shinde-BJP govt to se...
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Ek Villain Returns review

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Use photos of President, PM in ads of Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

Rashtrapati vs Rashtrapatni: The debate over nomenclature, explained

Rashtrapati vs Rashtrapatni: The debate over nomenclature, explained

Premium
Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Suit against Newslaundry: No interim relief for TV Today Network

Indigo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck in outfield

Indigo flight skids off runway in Jorhat, wheels get stuck in outfield

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India
Explained

Why aircraft carrier matters, even more so that it is Made in India

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities
Opinion

Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacities

Premium
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?
Explained

Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?

Premium
Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?
Koffee with Karan S7

Can someone write a better script for Karan Johar, please?

'Hum Sab Sahmat' celebrates 'thoughtful dissent' through art, poetry, photos

'Hum Sab Sahmat' celebrates 'thoughtful dissent' through art, poetry, photos

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 29: Latest News
Advertisement