PM Modi attends 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai; here are top quotes from his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai Friday in the presence of Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy, and Union Minister of State L Murugun, among other dignitaries.

“Congratulations to all those who are graduating today in Anna University’s 42nd convocation. You would have already built a future for yourselves in your minds. Therefore, today is not only a day of achievements but also of aspirations,” PM Modi said.

“Today is not only a day of achievement but also of aspirations. I wish that all the dreams of our youth come true. To teachers and other staff members, you are nation-builders, who are creating the leaders of tomorrow,” he added.

“The whole world is looking at India’s youth with hope. Because you are the growth engines of the country and India is the world’s growth engine,” PM Modi also said.

Separately, the Prime Minister described the Covid-19 pandemic as “unprecedented” and a “once-in-a-century crisis” for which nobody had a user manual. He said India faced the pandemic confidently due to its scientists and common people.

The pandemic “tested” every country, PM Modi said, adding, “India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to its scientists, healthcare workers, professionals and common people. As a result, today, every sector in India is bursting with new life, whether it is industry, innovation, investment or international trade.”

There was a “temperament” for reforms in the government, which is not restrictive but responsive, PM Modi said about the ruling NDA at the Centre. He listed out various reforms, including in the drones and geospatial and infrastructure sectors. He hailed the removal of retrospective tax and various sectoral reforms for aiding the country in various sectors.

“In the last year, India was the world’s second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. Innovation is becoming a way of life. In just the last six years, the number of recognised startups increased by 15,000 per cent,” PM Modi said during his speech.

He said, “In this era of tech-led disruptions, there are three important factors in your favour. The first, there is a taste for technology. There is a growing sense of comfort with the use of technology. Even the poorest of the poor are adapting to it.”

“The second factor is there is trust in risk-takers. Earlier at social occasions it was difficult for a youngster to say he or she was an entrepreneur. People used to tell them to ‘get settled’, meaning, get a salaried job. Now the situation is opposite,” he said.

“The third factor is: there is temperament for reform. Earlier, there was a notion that a strong government means it should control everything and everyone. But we have changed this,” Modi added.

Addressing the students, Stalin spoke about the education atmosphere in the state and noted that it stood out in the number of persons receiving higher education.

During the ceremony, the PM also distributed awards, medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Chennai. On Thursday, he inaugurated the 44th Chess Olympiad at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the city.