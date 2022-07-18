scorecardresearch
Monday, July 18, 2022

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin discharged from hospital, votes in Presidential poll

The Chief Minister came straight to Fort St George campus after he was discharged from Kauvery Hospital, a private facility, in Alwarpet.

By: PTI | Chennai |
Updated: July 18, 2022 11:44:01 am
CM stalinTamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday voted in the Presidential election, just after he was discharged from a hospital here following recovery from covid-19.

Stalin was the first to cast his vote in the Secretariat complex and he arrived at the venue at 10 AM, when polling began. The ruling DMK and its allies are backing the Opposition choice, former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha.

The main opposition AIADMK is supporting Droupadi Murmu, the National Democratic Alliance nominee fielded by the BJP.

The Chief Minister came straight to Fort St George campus after he was discharged from Kauvery Hospital, a private facility, in Alwarpet here.

He had tested positive for Coronavirus on July 12 and was hospitalised two days later for investigations and observation.

