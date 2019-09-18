Chennai techie death: Stalin meets Subhasri’s parents, wants banner-free Tamil Nadu

DMK President MK Stalin Tuesday visited the family of 23-year-old techie Subhasri Ravi who was crushed to death in Chennai on September 12 after a hoarding erected on a divider fell on her. Offering his condolences, Stalin also extended a solatium of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family.

“I met Subhasri’s parents and conveyed my condolences today. I know their hearts cannot be pacified, but we tried out best to console them. Subhasri’s father told me that his daughter should be the last victim of this banner culture; I cannot forget those words wholeheartedly,” Stalin said.

Asserting that the banner culture should not exist in the state, Stalin said, “Yesterday, on behalf of DMK, we filed an affidavit at the Madras High Court stating that we will comply with the court’s order regarding the erection of banners and cut-outs. According to me, the banner culture shouldn’t exist anymore in this state.”

Subashri’s death triggered outrage from various corners as politicians and actors pledged they won’t be putting up banners for any of their events.

Blaming the negligence of the AIADMK government, Stalin said the state lost a brother in Coimbatore a few years ago and now it had lost a sister. “I have said in 2017 itself that all banners and hoardings should be kept only after receiving approval from the police and strict action should be taken against those who violate the rule,” Stalin said. The DMK chief said despite the High Court order, the ruling party had not paid heed.

Subhashri’s parents, meanwhile, blamed the banner culture and demanded action against the people responsible for her death. “My daughter was following the rules. She was wearing a helmet and riding at a normal speed. Her death is not an accident, my daughter died because of the banner; the banner culture should be eradicated. Action should be taken against those who put up those illegal banners. No parents should suffer like us,” Subhasri’s father Ravi told the media.

AIADMK former councillor Jayagopal, who had erected the illegal banners on the occasion of his son’s marriage, has been named in the FIR. “If the government wants to arrest him, he would have been arrested by now. They are playing a drama, I don’t wish to politicise this now,” Stalin said.

The truck driver, Manoj, who was arrested by the St Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation police, is out on bail. The former AIADMK councillor, who was admitted to a private hospital complaining chest pain, is absconding.

The Chennai police have already booked him in several sections, including section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959 and section 326 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means). The city traffic police Monday slapped an FIR under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC against Jayagopal in connection with Subhasri’s death.