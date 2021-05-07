MK Stalin sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu

DMK president M K Stalin was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Along with Stalin, 33 elected legislators took oath as cabinet ministers in the presence of party members, opposition leaders, bureaucrats, and other officials.

The ceremony began at 9 am. Stalin was sworn in first, followed by other ministers. The event was low-key in the view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was followed, and those who participated were repeatedly informed to wear their masks properly and maintain social distancing.

Stalin’s family, including his wife Durga Stalin, son Udhayanidhi and son-in-law Sabareesan, were present at the event. Opposition leaders including former deputy chief minister and AIADMK coordinator O Pannerselvam, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Ganesan, AISMK leader Sarathkumar were in attendance.

Stalin’s brother and former Union minister M K Alagiri was also invited to the event and, on his behalf, his son Dhayanidhi Alagiri was present.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Purohit held a tea party for the new cabinet. Pannerselvam was also invited, and was seen engaged in a light moment with Stalin.

Following the ceremony, Stalin and the ministers left to visit the memorials of C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi and pay their respects.