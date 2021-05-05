scorecardresearch
MK Stalin stakes claim to form government in Tamil Nadu

Stalin will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7 at the Governor's residence. Officials said the ceremony would be low-key in view of the pandemic.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
May 5, 2021 12:36:23 pm
M K Stalin meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chennai along with senior DMK leaders

DMK president M K Stalin staked claim to form the government in Tamil Nadu Wednesday after his party-led coalition secured a landslide victory in the Assembly elections.

Stalin was unanimously elected leader of DMK’s legislature party on Tuesday after newly-elected MLAs met at Kalaignar Arangam in Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai. Stalin called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhavan in Chennai this morning and submitted a letter signed by the 133 MLAs confirming his election. He was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Durai Murugan, T R Balu, A Raja.

Addressing reporters, DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi said the Governor had said he would invite Stalin by this evening to form the government.

Stalin will be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7 at the Governor’s residence. Officials said the ceremony would be low-key in view of the pandemic. As per reports, less than 300 members have been invited to the event.

The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance comprising Congress, VCK, Left parties and others won 159 seats in the 234-member Assembly. On its own, DMK secured 133 seats to form the government with an absolute majority. The AIADMK-led NDA alliance managed to win 75 seats.

