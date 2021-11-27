Perpetrators of sexual violence against women, children will face stringent punishment: TN CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday asserted perpetrators of sexual violence against women and children would be brought to book and punished stringently.

All the state government textbooks, from the next academic year, would display the 14417 students helpline number for children’s protection.

The government’s goal is to fully end crimes against children and teachers and police personnel are being trained on their protection, he said.

It was agonising to come across incidents of sexual violence against women and children and related deaths of victims by suicide, the Chief Minister said in a video message.

In a society that highly valued morality and culture, such abhorrent crimes make people lower their heads in shame, Stalin said in his message.

Referring to laws against sexual violence in respect of women and children, the Chief Minister assured people that perpetrators of sexual violence against women and children would be brought to book and punished stringently.

Stalin appealed to women and families of children who face sexual abuse to come forward to lodge complaints against the offenders with appropriate authorities.

Referring to the sufferings undergone by victims he appealed to victims to not to resort to any extreme measures.

“No one should end their lives. I am making this appeal as a father, as your brother, as a member of your family. We are here. I am here. The government is here.”

The government attached utmost importance to the issue, he said and urged colleges and schools to give the same level of significance to ensure the safety of women and girls in their respective institutions.

“The government is taking immediate action on receipt of complaints of sexual abuse and harassment…the governemnt will not hesitate to bring the true culprits to book and get them punishment.”

He also referred to initiatives including a 24 x 7 Information Centre in the Office of the Director General of Police manned by experts here to offer support and guidance, the safety audit initiative in schools, besides the toll free 1098 childline services.

Recently, two girls died of suicide in Karur and Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu following alleged sexual harassment.