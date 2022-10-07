scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

MK Stalin set to be elected again as DMK chief, files nomination

MK Stalin, who visited Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, submitted his papers for the key position. He would be elected unopposed at the party's general council meeting here on October 9, party sources said.

The 69-year old Chief Minister was elected unanimously as party president in 2018 following the demise of party patriarch, M Karunanidhi. Stalin is the second president of the DMK.

Senior leaders including party’s general secretary and State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, treasurer T R Baalu were present when Stalin submitted his papers.

As part of the DMK’s 15th organisational polls, party president, general secretary, treasurer and 4 members to the party’s audit panel are set to elected at the party’s newly constituted general council, following elections to party posts, at various levels, across the state.

Karunanidhi became the first president of the DMK in 1969 and it was for the first time the post of president was created in the party. C N Annadurai, the DMK founder was the party general secretary, the top post till his demise in 1969.

Stalin, the younger son of Karunanidhi, has held several party posts, including that of DMK treasurer and youth wing secretary. The Chief Minister paid floral tributes at the memorials of DMK icons, Annadurai and Karunanidhi before arriving at the party office to file his nomination papers.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 09:58:19 pm
