M K Stalin returns from UAE, brings in investments worth Rs 6,100 crore

After returning from a four-day trip to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Tuesday said the state government has inked deals worth Rs 6,100 crore with leading investors which will generate employment opportunities for 14,700 people back home.

According to a statement from the government, UAE-based Lulu Group will invest Rs 3,500 crore to set up shopping malls, hypermarkets and food processing and logistic centres; Nobel Steels will invest Rs 1,000 crore and the White House has earmarked Rs 500 crore. It added that the Transworld Group of Companies will invest Rs 100 crore, Aster D M Healthcare has proposed an investment of Rs 500 crore and Sharaf Group will invest Rs 500 crore.

Addressing the media, Stalin said his trip was “successful” and “he felt at home”. Stalin said he has invited several other investors and assured them that the government will create a favourable scenario for them to begin business. He added that a dashboard will soon be created at the Chief Minister’s Office through which the officials will be regularly monitoring the development to ensure the projects are implemented soon.

Stalin further brushed aside comments from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham, the state’s main Opposition party, which claimed that the trip will not bring welfare to the state and that it was only a “family picnic”.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister said similar to his visit to the United Arab Emirates, he will definitely visit other countries and meet investors to bring in more investments and employment opportunities for the state if the situation is favourable.