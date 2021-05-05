MK Stalin orders Chief Secretary to set up ‘war room’ to combat Covid-19

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M K Stalin said that private hospitals should completely dedicate themselves to save lives. (File)

Amid rising Covid-19 cases across the state, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said Tamil Nadu is facing a medical emergency. The announcement from the DMK president comes in the backdrop of several rounds of meetings with health experts and other officials over the past three days.

In a statement on Wednesday, Stalin said he has instructed the chief secretary to set up a ‘war room’ which will act as a central unit to monitor the medical oxygen stocks and vaccine, the requirement of beds, etc. He said the contribution of frontline workers during the pandemic is a great service to the people.

Stalin said that private hospitals should completely dedicate themselves to save lives. As part of Covid-19 containment measures, he asked the hospitals, which are now allotting 50 per cent of the total beds to Covid-19 patients, to provide additional beds. He also requested them to offer maximum concession for those seeking treatment. “This is a difficult period, but it is not something we cannot overcome,” he added.

The DMK leader also instructed private hospitals to upload the details of the number of bed and oxygen availability on the government website.

In another instance, earlier in the day, the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) in association with Greater Chennai Corporation launched the “Oxygen on Wheels” project to address the oxygen deficit faced by the hospitals across the city. Through this initiative, specialty buses equipped with oxygen concentrators are set to be deployed outside the government hospitals.

As part of the initial measures, four dedicated specialty buses laden with six oxygen concentrator machines along with two refillable cylinders have been deployed outside the Government Omandurar Multispeciality Hospital. Each of these buses is capable of handling a minimum of six patients. The service is available 24×7 free of cost to the patients. Depending on the success of the initiative and the requirement, the organisation is planning to set up as many as 20 buses across the city.