Stalin writes to PM Modi over imbalance in vaccine allocation for Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requesting his intervention to correct the imbalance in the Covid-19 vaccine allocation for Tamil Nadu, and make a special allotment of 1 crore doses.

In his letter, Stalin said the state had received till July 8 only 29,18,110 vaccine doses from the Centre for beneficiaries in the 18-44 age category and 1,30,08,440 for those above the age of 45. He said the allocation was inadequate, and the state was finding it extremely difficult to meet the demand for vaccination.

“The success of my government’s efforts to eliminate vaccine hesitancy and make the vaccination drive a mass movement now squarely rests on the doses made available to us,” Stalin told the Prime Minister.

Referring to an affidavit filed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the Supreme Court in which the Centre claimed states have been allocated vaccines in proportion to the population to ensure equitable distribution, Stalin said Tamil Nadu has not been given vaccines using this methodology and faced an acute shortage.

He said the number of vaccine doses provided to Tamil Nadu was only 302 per thousand eligible population. “This is very low when compared to the vaccine doses made available to states like Gujarat, Karnataka and Rajasthan which are at 533, 493 and 446, respectively,” he added.