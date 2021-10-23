MK Stalin launches web portals in fresh IT push

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has launched two web portals that use Tamil computing software to ensure micro governance, ease of doing business and develop a competitive edge for the state’s IT and ITES sectors.

The two web portals are named e-Munnetram and IT Nanban. The two computing software programmes, Keezhadi Keyboard and Tamizhi — Tamizhinayam Unicode converter, are particularly aimed at tracking the state’s 200 major infrastructure projects, costing more than about one lakh crore.

“The e-Munnetram portal will review progress by capturing key details such as the agreement date, start date, cost estimates, project progress… The portal allows Heads of Departments to update the progress periodically…”a government release said.