MK Stalin launches ‘doorstep healthcare’ scheme in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Thursday launched ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’(healthcare services at people’s doorstep) scheme in Krishnagiri.

The scheme is aimed at eliminating the need for patients to visit hospitals for treating non-communicable diseases.

Addressing the reporters, Stalin said the scheme is a pioneer for the whole country. “The scheme will be expanded to other parts of the state. A total of Rs 242 crore has been allocated for this scheme. We are expecting one crore people from 30 lakh families to be benefitted from this scheme within this year,” he said.

Stalin said in the initial phase a total of 1,264 women health volunteers, physiotherapists are to be deployed to identify non-communicable diseases and provide treatment at the doorstep.

MK Stalin at the house of a beneficiary MK Stalin at the house of a beneficiary

A G.O. in regards to the scheme was issued yesterday by the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department. The government said the programme will focus on community-based interventions to improve compliance and disease control in the state. It added that an important feature of the project is that every listed beneficiary under the scheme will be brought under the Population Health Registry (PHR) which will form the common denominator to ensure continuous monitoring and follow-up of patients.

A field team comprising Women Health Volunteers (WHV) under the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women (TNCDW), existing ASHAs in tribal areas, Mid-level Health Providers, Village Health Nurses, Health Inspectors, Palliative Care Staff Nurses and Physiotherapists with the monitoring support other filed health staff would be deployed to provide home-based health care services, the order added.

The first phase of the flagship scheme will cover 1172 Health sub-centres, 189 Primary Health Centres and 50 Community Health Centres in 50 Universal Health coverage blocks across the state. It will be further upscaled to cover the entire state by the end of 2021.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the frailties of Institutional based care delivery such as access to drugs, dialysis facilities, palliative care, geriatric care services, etc. These were compromised during the lockdown resulting in increased morbidity and mortality due to infections other than cornavirus across the state. There is a need felt to strengthen the responsiveness of the state’s health system by providing holistic home-based health care services addressing the health needs of all members of a household. Consequently, ’Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ would offer a comprehensive set of health care services to ensure a continuity of care, sustainability of all services,” the order read.