After heavy rain in city, M K Stalin inspects parts of North Chennai

Following heavy rain in Chennai and its neighbouring districts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Sunday inspected various areas in the city that were inundated. The chief minister, along with minister P K Sekar Babu and Chennai Mayor R Priya, also distributed mosquito nets to people who live alongside water bodies at the 6th Zonal Office.

During his tour across the city, Stalin inspected the rainwater retention and drainage works in the Otteri Nalla canal, Stephenson Road, and Vannan Kuttai areas. He further took stock of the works carried out at the rainwater pumping station in Venus City and supervised the works of repairing overflowing drainage on Pallavan Road near Don Bosco School. “People said there is no rainwater stagnation in most (North Chennai) areas,” CM Stalin said.

Earlier, Stalin with a few delegates conducted a survey regarding the measures being taken due to the heavy rain in various districts of Tamil Nadu including Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai.

The chief minister said he would soon be inspecting rain-affected areas in the Cauvery delta region. After inspecting areas in North Chennai, he is now on a tour to Sirkazhi in the Mayilduthurai district, where he will be distributing relief materials to people.

From Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a significant decrease in rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu and nearby Puducherry.

In a bulletin, the IMD said: “Significant reduction in rainfall over south peninsular India from November 14.” The Saturday’s low-pressure area over north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and their neighbourhood “now lies over southeast Arabian sea off Kerala coast.” The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels and a trough runs over the southwest Bay of Bengal in lower levels, it said.

Intermittent rainfall continued on Sunday as well in many regions of the state. Several areas in Chennai and those on the outskirts and other regions across Tamil Nadu were inundated and reservoirs received copious inflows.

The IMD has already predicted the likelihood of a fresh low-pressure area forming over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman sea by November 16 or after.

(With inputs from agencies)