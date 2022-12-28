scorecardresearch
MK Stalin: Devotion to culture doesn’t make Tamils conservative

The Chief Minister said that a society that values knowledge will not accept attempts to turn myths into history

Tamils may be deeply devoted to their past and cultural heritage, but that doesn’t make them conservative, said Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday.

Speaking at the 81st Indian History Congress, which was held at the Madras Christian College in Chennai, Stalin emphasised the need to distinguish between secular history and so-called history created from myths and imaginative tales “as it is crucial to understand our historically proven past”.

Referring to recent archaeological discoveries that show evidence of advanced civilizations and urban life existed in the region at least 2,600 years ago, Stalin said it may be most appropriate to “rewrite” the history of the Indian subcontinent from Tamil Nadu. The Indian History Congress, being held in Chennai for the first time in 26 years, has significance because Tamil Nadu is a “land of resistance and rationality”, said Stalin, and added that some political parties are on a mission to “communalise and distort history”.

According to Stalin, there might not be any conventional advantages of studying history. “What benefits does studying history provide? Do you land in well-paying jobs? Many people have these worries. But it’s important to keep in mind that knowing your own past is more important than those more obvious advantages,” he said. The major threat India is currently facing, Stalin said, is rewriting history.

