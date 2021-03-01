MK Stalin to contest from Kolathur, his son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk

DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday submitted his application to the party, seeking to contest from the Kolathur constituency for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. This will be the third time the DMK leader will be contesting from the constituency after winning the previous two elections.

In 2011, he won by a slender margin against AIADMK’s Saidai Duraisamy. However, in 2016, he defeated AIADMK’s JCD Prabhakar by a landslide. Prior to 2011, Stalin contested from the Thousand Lights constituency. Out of the six times he contested on a DMK ticket, Stalin managed to best his opponents on four occasions. This will be the first election in which Stalin would be contesting as president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

On the other hand, his son and party’s youth-wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin has submitted his application expressing interest to contest from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. He submitted his form a couple of days ago. Udhayanidhi, if granted a ticket, will be making his electoral debut. Sources close to the party said the high command chose Chepauk-Triplicane constituency as it is the party bastion.

The late chief minister, M Karunanidhi, had contested from the Chepauk constituency thrice in 1996, 2001, and 2006, winning on all three occasions. The twin localities of Chepauk and Triplicane were merged following the delimitation exercise in 2008. In 2011 and 2016, DMK’s J Anbazhagan won from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency. Following his death, due to Covid-19 in 2020, the seat fell vacant. As per reports, BJP is likely to field actor Kushboo opposite Udhayanidhi to target the minority vote bank.

The assembly election for 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 6 in a single phase. The counting of votes will be done on May 2.