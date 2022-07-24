scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Missing items: AIADMK files complaint against OPS Chennai

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha member C Ve Shanmugam filed a complaint in this connection against Panneerselvam and some of his aides, alleging that documents pertaining to the AIADMK office were among those "taken away" by them.

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 24, 2022 7:19:17 am
AIADMK office, chennai politics, TN politics, AIADMK conflictChennai: Security personnel attempt to maintain law and order after two groups of suspected AIADMK workers clashed outside the party headquarters, in Chennai, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The opposition AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday alleged that persons owing allegiance to expelled party leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) “ransacked” the party office and “looted” documents and precious items on July 11, when a clash erupted between supporters of OPS and interim General Secretary K Palaniswami.

Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Shanmugam, a former state minister, claimed men owing allegiance to Panneerselvam broke into the party office and “looted” documents and others.
“All rooms have been broken into, ransacked and many items looted,” he charged.

Tamil Nadu sends over 40,000 tonnes of relief material to crisis-hit Sri Lanka

While the office building belonged to party founder, the late M G Ramachandran’s wife Janaki, he gave it to the AIADMK, Shanmugam said.

He claimed documents relating to the office building, besides those in Coimbatore and Madurai had been taken away in a vehicle belonging to Panneerselvam.

All these activities were done at the behest of OPS, Shanmugam charged. He said the party has sought action against the expelled leader, besides immediate retrieval of the missing items.

On July 11, clashes broke out between the supporters of OPS and Palaniswami at the party headquarters, even as a special meeting of its general council, the highest decision-making body, picked the latter as its chief, expelling Panneerselvam.

The state Revenue department subsequently locked and sealed the office, before the Madras High Court struck it down, handing over the possession of the party office ‘MGR Maaligai’ to Palaniswami.

