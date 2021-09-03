Minister EV Velu promises measures to shut 32 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works EV Velu said Thursday that the government will take measures to close down 32 toll plazas functioning across the state.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) leader MH Jawahirullah, the minister said the neighbouring state of Kerala has reduced the number of toll plazas to three as per provisions of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules 2008, but there are 48 toll plazas in Tamil Nadu when ideally it should have only 16.

The minister said there is a sub-section in the rules which state that there should not be any toll plaza within 10 km of municipalities and corporations, but the toll plazas in Chennasamudram, Nemili, Vanagaram, Surapattu and Paranur exist in violation of this norm.

“After taking charge, Chief Minister MK Stalin instructed us to look into the issue and write to the Union government. We wrote to Union Minister for Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on this issue. The chief minister has asked us to visit Delhi to brief the Union minister in person seeking to shut these five toll plazas. We will be visiting Delhi after the Assembly session,” Velu said.

Speaking in the Assembly, Jawahirullah said NHAI has been carrying out an economic attack on the people of Tamil Nadu through these toll plazas.

“Forty-eight toll plazas function in Tamil Nadu under the NHAI. The fee was increased in 24 toll plazas on April 1 and yesterday (September 1) it was hiked in another 21 plazas, deeply affecting the public. The NHAI can collect toll fee for 15 years, after which they can only collect 40 per cent of the fee for maintenance alone. However, in Tamil Nadu most toll plazas continue to charge the full amount,” he said.