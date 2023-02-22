Mild tremors reportedly felt in Chennai

Reports of Chennai’s Anna Salai experiencing mild tremors flooded social media Wednesday.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, S Balachandran, additional director general of Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai, said he came to know about the tremors from social media posts and local television reports. He, however, added that the National Center for Seismology has not reported any such occurrence in the said area.

Social media users said the tremors could have resulted from some ongoing civil work in the neighbourhood. Following this, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) issued a statement claiming that the tremors were not caused by any metro project work.

“In connection with the tremors felt in Chennai, Anna Salai, it has been confirmed that the tremors are not caused by the Chennai Metro Rail Project Works, as no such activity is currently taking place in the area,” a CMRL release stated.