Migrant worker suspected of killing woman in Kerala caught in TN

Updated: August 9, 2022 7:17:05 am
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Chennai caught hold of a suspected murder accused from Kerala on Monday.
A migrant worker, hailing from West Bengal, suspected of murdering a 67-year-old woman and dumping her body in a well in her house in Thiruvananthapuram, was caught in Chennai.
Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner Sparjan Kumar confirmed that the suspect was caught by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and that a team of Kerala police was on its way there to take him into custody.
He said the police on Sunday had informed their counterparts of neighbouring States as well as the RPF to be on the lookout for the suspect.
(With inputs from PTI)
