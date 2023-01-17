scorecardresearch
MGR’s 106th birth anniversary: AIADMK leaders pay tributes to former Tamil Nadu CM

AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, sidelined leader O Panneerselvam, expelled party general secretary V K Sasikala were among those who paid tributes to party founder Dr M G Ramachandran.

Edappadi K Palaniswami pays homage to the flower-adorned image of the MGR on his birth anniversary(@AIADMKOfficial/Twitter screen grab)
MGR’s 106th birth anniversary: AIADMK leaders pay tributes to former Tamil Nadu CM
Edappadi K Palaniswami, the interim general secretary of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), and other senior party leaders Tuesday paid their respects to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and party founder Dr. M G Ramachandran on his 106th birth anniversary.

Amid the large gathering of cadres at AIADMK’s headquarters ‘MGR Maligai’, Palaniswami, former ministers and MLAs paid floral tributes and cut a giant cake to mark the birth anniversary of their leader, known as Puratchi Thalaivar MGR.

In a statement, Palaniswami (EPS) said he was overjoyed at the gesture of the cadres who are celebrating MGR’s birthday through various welfare activities. He said the party would continue to follow the path laid down by their leaders Puratchithalaivar and Amma (J Jayalalithaa) and work hard to bring AIADMK to power again.

Sidelined AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS), alongside his supporters, garlanded his statue at Anna Salai.

Expelled AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala also paid her tributes to the AIADMK leader. Commenting on the current tussle between the state government and Governor R N Ravi, Sasikala said that if DMK keeps focusing on fighting with the Governor throughout its tenure, how it can do any good for the public. She reiterated the need for the AIADMK to stay united so as to defeat DMK in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and dedicate that victory to their leader.

When asked whether she will meet EPS or OPS to push her demand of a united AIADMK, Sasikala said “You (media) have been seeing what the strategies I have been taking from the beginning. I shouldn’t say it out loud. It will happen and you will see it.”

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 14:50 IST
