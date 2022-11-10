Met predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai in next 48 hours

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall coupled with thunderstorm and lightning in some parts of the city and its neighbouring areas in the next 48 hours.

According to the latest bulletin, a low pressure area over Southwest Bay of Bengal off the coast of Sri Lanka persists and it is likely to become more intense in the next 24 hours.

“It is likely to move northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts till the morning of November 12. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and move across Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and Kerala on November 12 and 13,” the bulletin read.

Forecast for next five days

On Thursday, light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas along with a few places in the interior districts of Tamil Nadu.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places of Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts, the RMC said.

On Friday, light to moderate rain at most places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur in Tiruvallur, Ranipet and Kancheepuram districts.

Advertisement

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts, Puducherry and Karaikal districts.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places of Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts.

On Saturday, light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in most places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Advertisement

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur in Nilgiris, Dindigul and Theni districts.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts along with Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places of Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga and Madurai districts.

On Sunday, light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in most places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places of Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts.

Advertisement

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Krishnagiri, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts.

On Monday, light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in many places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Advertisement

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places of Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruchirappalli, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

Officials noted that in the next 24 hours, Chennai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky. “Moderate-heavy rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31-32˚C and 24-25˚C, respectively,” the bulletin said.