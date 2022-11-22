Reason why #ChennaiSnow is trending along with these hilarious memes

Chennai is at the epicentre of a Twitter storm. The reason is a dip in its temperature, a rare instance for the coastal city. On Monday, the minimum temperature dropped to 22°C, sparking hilarious memes online on the unusual weather.

The head of Chennai’s Regional Meteorological Centre, S Balachandren, has said that while the depression in the Bay of Bengal has been moving towards the North Tamil Nadu coast slowly, it weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area Tuesday noon.

As Chennai is known for its hot and humid weather, the cool weather prompted netizens to get #ChennaiSnow trending on Twitter.

Images and videos filled with puns and humour have been going viral. Let’s take a look at some of these viral posts.

A pic of Adyar river right now …Glad was able to capture this #ChennaiSnow pic.twitter.com/T97xvBH18S — Prithvi krishna (@prithvikrish) November 21, 2022

Even though Twitterati is having a ball, as per a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department, light-to-moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and over north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalseema on November 23.