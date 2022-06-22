scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Mekedatu: Tamil Nadu delegation meets Union Minister Gajendra Singh

The delegation urged Gajendra Singh Shekhawat not to allow discussion on the Mekedatu dam project at the meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

By: PTI | Chennai |
June 22, 2022 10:39:59 pm
Mekedatu is a drinking and power project, where a balancing reservoir will be built near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district of Karnataka. (PTI/File Photo)

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has reaffirmed that Karnataka could not build the balancing reservoir across Cauvery river without Tamil Nadu’s consent, State Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said on Wednesday.

Duraimurugan, who led an all-party delegation and called on the Union Minister at the national capital, claimed that like the assurances made in the past, the Union Minister told the delegation that Karnataka could not build a dam across the Cauvery without Tamil Nadu’s consent.

The delegation urged Shekhawat not to allow discussion on the Mekedatu dam project at the meeting of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). “Also, we conveyed to him that the CWMA is not empowered to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue,” Duraimurugan said.

When it was said that the Authority had obtained legal opinion to discuss the issue, the delegation pointed out that this view was not correct. “We emphasised that Karnataka’s attempt to construct the Mekedatu Dam is against the Supreme Court’s ruling,” Duraimurugan said in a statement here.

