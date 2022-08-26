After meeting O Panneerselvam, Tamil director K Bhagyaraj says he will join AIADMK

Popular director and actor K Bhagyaraj met former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam in Chennai on Friday and said he would join the Opposition AIADMK.

Addressing reporters alongside Panneerselvam and the AIADMK leader’s supporters such as R Vaithilingam and V Pugazhendhi, the film veteran said M G Ramachandran founded the party for the welfare of the people and that J Jayalalithaa later led it in the best possible way.

Bhagyaraj said the problems within the AIADMK were temporary and that he wanted the party to be as strong as it was under MGR, adding that he would work towards that end. “I am ready to do whatever I can for the welfare of the party,” he said.

Bhagyaraj supported Panneerselvam’s line that everyone should come together to strengthen the party. “Everyone will come together. It will take some time. That’s it,” he said. The actor also said he would meet the leader of the Opposition and Panneerselvam’s rival, Edappadi K Palaniswami, as he wanted a united AIADMK.

Bhagyaraj replied in the affirmative when asked whether he would join the AIADMK. Once called by the late MGR as his artistic heir, the actor had been part of both the AIADMK and DMK in the past.