scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

After meeting O Panneerselvam, Tamil director K Bhagyaraj says he will join AIADMK

Bhagyaraj says he will call on OPS’s rival Edappadi K Palaniswami also as he wants a united party.

Popular director and actor K Bhagyaraj met former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam in Chennai on Friday (File)

Popular director and actor K Bhagyaraj met former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam in Chennai on Friday and said he would join the Opposition AIADMK.

Addressing reporters alongside Panneerselvam and the AIADMK leader’s supporters such as R Vaithilingam and V Pugazhendhi, the film veteran said M G Ramachandran founded the party for the welfare of the people and that J Jayalalithaa later led it in the best possible way.

Bhagyaraj said the problems within the AIADMK were temporary and that he wanted the party to be as strong as it was under MGR, adding that he would work towards that end. “I am ready to do whatever I can for the welfare of the party,” he said.

Other Reads |Khushbu’s remark on Bilkis Bano sparks debate, BJP says it endorses her comment against injustice

Bhagyaraj supported Panneerselvam’s line that everyone should come together to strengthen the party. “Everyone will come together. It will take some time. That’s it,” he said. The actor also said he would meet the leader of the Opposition and Panneerselvam’s rival, Edappadi K Palaniswami, as he wanted a united AIADMK.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
More from Chennai

Bhagyaraj replied in the affirmative when asked whether he would join the AIADMK. Once called by the late MGR as his artistic heir, the actor had been part of both the AIADMK and DMK in the past.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 08:02:07 pm
Next Story

Juhi Parmar shares easy homemade face pack to get rid of tan

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement