Saturday, November 06, 2021
Medical aspirant in TN kills self over less marks in NEET

Dejected over the inability to clear the entrance exam, he allegedly consumed pesticides on November 2.

By: PTI | Coimbatore |
November 6, 2021 3:24:37 pm
Tamil Nadu, NEET, NEET exam, NEET result, NEET suicide, Indian express, Indian express news, Chennai newsSubhashchandra Bose, a resident of Vadagumarai in that district, had appeared for NEET, the results of which were announced four days back, and had scored fewer marks in it.

Depressed over securing low marks in the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), a 20-year old medical aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Salem district, police said.

Subhashchandra Bose, a resident of Vadagumarai in that district, had appeared for NEET, the results of which were announced four days back, and had scored fewer marks in it.



The boy’s parents noticed him struggling in bed last night and took him to the government hospital in Athur.

As his condition was said to be serious, he was referred to a private hospital in Salem for further treatment, they said.

However, Bose succumbed on Saturday around 3.30 AM.

His body was taken to the Government hospital in Salem for postmortem, where a large number of relatives have gathered, leading to tense moments.

The state has already witnessed alleged suicides of some medical aspirants who had appeared for NEET.

