Medical aspirant dies by suicide in Coimbatore

A 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore city died by suicide Tuesday, the police said, adding that she wanted to pursue a medical course and her entrance examination was coming up shortly.

An officer at R S Puram police station near Coimbatore said R Subhshri locked herself in her room before noon and did not come out for hours. Her parents broke open the door and found her hanging. “Her parents said she was preparing for NEET for the past two years and was also attending classes at a private coaching centre. She was depressed and had severe anxiety about the upcoming exam,” the officer said. He added this was this was her second attempt at the medical entrance.

Her death came a day after the Supreme Court dismissed pleas seeking postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET undergraduate examinations—which are scheduled to be conducted in September amid the pandemic. A case has been registered. Police have sent her body for a post-mortem examination.

