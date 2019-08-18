MDMK chief Vaiko hospitalised, protest against neutrino project put off

MDMK chief Vaiko’s proposed campaign against the neutrino project scheduled from August 20 has been postponed following his hospitalisation, the party said on Sunday.

The Rajya Sabha MP was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Madurai for a check-up, a party statement said. Vaiko would be taking rest based on the advice of doctors treating him at the hospital, it added.

As a result of the MDMK leader’s hospitalisation, the plan to hold a campaign against neutrino project in Theni district on August 20, 21 and 22 has been postponed, it said.