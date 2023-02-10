Mayor chalks out steps for uplift of over 200 burial grounds in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation plans to uplift around 200 burial grounds in the city by implementing various measures and has asked officials to ensure that the services are provided free of cost to the public.

As the norm of providing free services remains only on paper, Mayor R Priya while chairing a meeting on Thursday directed the officials to display a board stating that no fee is to be collected for using the public burial grounds.

Deputy Mayor M Mahesh Kumar, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi, and other senior officials participated in the meeting held at the Ripon Building to discuss the steps to improve the infrastructure in the 209 burial grounds in the city.

According to sources, the Mayor had asked the authorities to ensure that no fee is collected from the public for ceremonial and burial services. Further, they have been told to maintain the grounds properly on a daily basis and carry out intensive cleaning every Saturday.

The Mayor noted that under the ‘Namaku Naame’ scheme, opportunities would be created for non-government organisations (NGOs) for the proper maintenance of these places. Also, the Mayor had asked officials to beautify the entrance and make certain that other infrastructure facilities, including the pathway, seats, and toilets are well-maintained.

The civic body aims to come up with an exclusive App to facilitate the public with overall information about the burial grounds in the city. Planting of saplings and setting up of fountains to keep the space green are a few measures on the cards that are expected to be completed by March-end.

The corporation will also appoint a night guard and install CCTV at the burial grounds.