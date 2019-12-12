Margazhi Kutcheri Season 2019: Top artistes to perform at Mylapore Fine Arts Club

The Akkarai sisters will perform at the sabha. (File) The Akkarai sisters will perform at the sabha. (File)

Nestled amid the hubbub of Mylapore, the Mylapore Fine Arts Club is frequented by rasikas (culture enthusiasts) during the Margazhi season, both for the top artistes who perform at the sabha (music institution) and the lip-smacking food offered here.

With the sabha providing budding artistes with a platform, the Mylapore Fine Arts Club is a favourite among the performers too.

Here is a list of A-listers who will perform here this Margazhi season:

Sanjay Subrahmanyan

A versatile singer among the younger generation of musicians, Sanjay Subrahmanyan has carved a niche for himself in the world of Carnatic music. The Sangita Kalanidhi recipient has developed a style of Carnatic music that combines tradition with modernity, thus giving rise to a unique genre of music that appeals to rasikas of all age groups.

Sanjay Subrahmanyan will perform on December 15 at 6.30 pm.

Sikkil C Gurucharan

Sikkil C Gurucharan is a force to reckon with among the younger generation of musicians, as the singer’s concerts draw a huge section of rasikas every year. Hailing from a musical family, the young singer is sought after during the Margazhi season, where he has been a regular performer for years together. The All India Radio A-grade artiste, along with pianist Anil Srinivasan, has developed a unique style of music that combines Carnatic music with classical piano.

Sikkil C Gurucharan will perform on December 19 at 6.30 pm.

Malladi Brothers

The Malladi Brothers, Sriram Prasad and Ravi Kumar, are a talented duo from a musical family. Their concerts often highlight both their individuality as singers and the harmonious blend of vocals as they render rare compositions and creations of early composers.

The Malladi Brothers will perform on December 21 at 6.30 pm.

Carnatica Brothers

The Carnatica Brothers, K N Shashikiran and P Ganesh, are no strangers to the Margazhi season. Born into a musical family, the cousins have built successful careers, both individually and together in the Carnatic music circle over the years. Having toured the world extensively for concerts, the Kalaimamani awardees are among the most sought-after musicians every season.

The Carnatica Brothers will perform on December 22 at 4 pm.

Bombay Jayashri Ramnath

A seasoned singer who was born into a musical family, Bombay Jayashri is a well-known name in both Carnatic music and Hindustani music circles. Having been a regular performer during the Margazhi season for years now, the singer’s concerts are often houseful. Her power-packed rendition of compositions often leave rasikas asking for encore performances.

Bombay Jayashri Ramnath will perform on December 24 at 6.30 pm.

Shashank Subramanyam

Grammy-nominated flautist Shashank Subramanyam is a sought-after instrumentalist every Margazhi season. The youngest recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s senior award, Shashank Subramanyam has toured the world extensively and has collaborated with eminent musicians for several scintillating performances. The Kalaimamani awardee has been a regular at the Margazhi season concerts for years and has a niche audience who throng the sabhas every year to listen to him.

Shashank Subramanyam will perform on December 25 at 6.30 pm.

Akkarai Sisters

The Akkarai Sisters, S Subhalakshmi and S Sornalatha, are well-known musicians who are famous for their expertise in both vocals and the violin. The talented duo, born into a musical lineage, are regular performers during the Margazhi season. Besides giving duet performances, the sisters also accompany other musicians as violinists for their concerts throughout the year.

The Akkarai sisters will perform on December 28 at 4 pm.

Kunnakkudy M Balamuralikrishna

Hailing from a musical family, Kunnakudi M Balamuralikrishna has grown into a prominent artist in the Carnatic music circle over the years. Popular among rasikas, the young singer is sought-after for his expertise in rendering korvais (rhythmic compositions) while singing compositions in concert performances.

Kunnakudy M Balamuralikrishna will perform on December 28 at 6.30 pm.

Nithyasree Mahadevan

Hailing from a family of eminent musicians, music composer and singer Nithyasree Mahadevan has been a regular at the Margazhi season concerts for decades. Keeping up with the tradition of her grandparents, the Kalaimamani awardee often sings and popularises several compositions of Papanasam Sivan, besides giving concerts centered around a theme.

Nithyasree Mahadevan will perform on December 29 at 6.30 pm.

Trichur Brothers

The Trichur Brothers, Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan, are no strangers to the Margazhi season. Having travelled the world extensively for concerts for years, the brothers are experts in rendering harmonious laya (rhythm) while singing various compositions. The duo has developed a style of music that adheres to the composers of yore and yet brings out their unique style while singing.

The Trichur Brothers will perform on December 30 at 6.30 pm.

Dr. K J Yesudas

Dr. Kattassery Joseph Yesudas is a talented musician whose name needs no introduction. A prolific A-lister, Yesudas is a sought-after singer in Carnatic music and devotional circles, besides having lent his vocal expertise as a playback singer for movies in several languages. Rasikas of all age groups throng his sabhas to catch his moving performances, where he weaves the concept of national integration in his compositions.

Dr. K J Yesudas will perform on January 1 at 6 pm.

