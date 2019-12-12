Margazhi Kutcheri Season 2019: Top artists to perform at The Music Academy

Aruna Sairam’s performance is expected to draw huge crowds at The Music Academy. Aruna Sairam’s performance is expected to draw huge crowds at The Music Academy.

It is the dream of every performing artiste to grace the stage at The Music Academy, a sabha (music institution) of considerable repute in Chennai.

READ | Margazhi Kutcheri Season 2019: Everything you need to know

Located on TTK Road, the academy is a cultural landmark in the city and stands as a beacon for rasikas (culture enthusiasts) and artistes alike for its various cultural performances throughout the year. Being one of the biggest sabhas in Chennai, The Music Academy draws in a huge crowd every Margazhi season for the concerts of A-listers.

READ | Margazhi Kutcheri Season 2019: Top artistes to look out for

Here are the top artists who will be performing at The Music Academy this year:

Kunnakkudy M Balamuralikrishna

Hailing from a musical family, Kunnakudi M Balamuralikrishna had grown into a prominent artiste in the Carnatic music circle over the years. Popular among rasikas, the young singer is sought after for his expertise in rendering korvais (rhythmic compositions) while singing compositions in concert performances.

Kunnakudy M Balamuralikrishna will be performing on December 18 from 6.45 pm to 9.15 pm.

READ | Margazhi Kutcheri Season 2019: The Music Academy pulls out all stops for smooth concert experience

Trichur Brothers

The Trichur Brothers, Srikrishna Mohan and Ramkumar Mohan are no strangers to the Margazhi season. Having travelled the world extensively for concerts over the years, the brothers are experts in rendering harmonious laya (rhythm) while singing various compositions during concerts. The duo have developed a style of music that adheres to the composers of yore and yet brings out their unique style while singing.

The Trichur Brothers will be performing on December 19 from 6.45 pm to 9.15 pm.

Dr S Sowmya

Seasoned singer Dr. S Sowmya is a familiar face during the Margazhi season. Besides presiding over the conference sessions in the mornings at The Music Academy, the Sangita Kalanidhi and Kalaimamani awardee performs across various sabhas in the city in the evenings. The singer, who actively practices and promotes Tamizh Isai (classical and folk music of Tamil Nadu) is an expert in the Saraswati Veena which is one of the oldest musical instruments.

Dr. S Sowmya will be performing on December 21 from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sudha Ragunathan

A musician who has regularly performed during the Margazhi season since 1990, Sudha Ragunathan is a versatile singer whose performances are sought after by rasikas. A proud recipient of the Kalaimamani award, Sangita Kalanidhi, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in the past, Sudha Ragunathan’s power-packed performances draw an ever-increasing crowd to her performances every Margazhi.

Sudha Ragunathan will be performing on December 22 from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Malladi Brothers

The Malladi Brothers, Sriram Prasad and Ravi Kumar are a talented duo who hail from a family of musicians. The concerts of the brothers is a harmonious blend of vocals as they render rare compositions and those of early music composers.

The Malladi Brothers will be performing on December 24 from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sikkil C Gurucharan

Sikkil C Gurucharan is a force to reckon with among the younger generation of musicians as the singer’s concerts draw a huge section of rasikas every year. The young singer is sought after during the Margazhi season, where he has been a regular performer for years together. The All India Radio A-grade artist, along with pianist Anil Srinivasan has been developed a unique style of music that combines Carnatic music with classical piano.

Sikkil C Gurucharan will be performing on December 24 from 6.45 pm to 9.15 pm.

Ranjani and Gayatri

Think Margazhi and the names Ranjani and Gayatri first come to mind. Having performed for over 30 years now, any Margazhi season concert is incomplete without a performance by the dynamic duo. Experts in both vocals and violin, the duo have a status in Carnatic music circles akin to that of rock stars. Their concerts are sought after for the rich blend of different languages which are included in the compositions sung by them and are a real treat for rasikas.

Ranjani and Gayatri will be performing on December 25 from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Aruna Sairam

A singer whose name is synonymous for putting up lively performances, Aruna Sairam is a musician whose performances are sought after by rasikas. The Kalaimamani and Padma Shri awardee performs her concerts with a certain liveliness that is an equal mixture of ancient, musical knowledge and light-hearted musical merriment which appeals to rasikas across generations.

Aruna Sairam will be performing on December 26 from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Neyveli R Santhanagopalan

A Grade-A artist with both Doordarshan and All India Radio, Neyveli R Santhanagopalan is a force of his own among the senior artists in Carnatic circles. Celebrated among rasikas for infusing traditional values in classical compositions, his performances often highlight the raagas (melodies) and tonal quality in the compositions.

Neyveli R Santhanagopalan will be performing on December 27 from 9 am to 11.30 am.

Bombay Jayashri Ramnath

A seasoned singer who was born into a musical family, Bombay Jayashri Ramnath is a well-known name in both Carnatic music and Hindustani music circles. Having been a regular performer during the Margazhi season for years now, the singers concerts are often house-full due to the huge number of rasikas who throng sabhas every year to catch the talented singer’s performances. Her power-packed rendition of compositions often leave rasikas asking for encore performances.

Bombay Jayashri Ramnath will be performing on December 27 from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

Sanjay Subrahmanyan

Another versatile singer among the younger generation of musicians, Sanjay Subrahmanyan has carved a niche for himself in the world of Carnatic music. The Sangita Kalanidhi recipient has developed a style of Carnatic music that combines tradition with modernity, thus giving rise to a unique genre of classical music that appeals to rasikas of all age groups.

Sanjay Subrahmanyan will be performing on December 28 from 6.45 pm to 9.15 pm.

Abhishek Raghuram

Born into a family of musicians, Abhisek Raghuram is a versatile musician among the younger generation of singers with a standing of his own. After having performed during the Margazhi season for several years, the singer has created ripples in the music fraternity with an expertise in both vocals and percussion instruments.

Abhishek Raghuram will be performing on December 29 from 6.45 pm to 9.15 pm.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd