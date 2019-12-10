Margazhi Kutcheri Season 2019: The Music Academy pulls out all stops for smooth concert experience

The Music Academy will be hosting concerts and performances in five time slots from morning till evening. Photo: The Music Academy The Music Academy will be hosting concerts and performances in five time slots from morning till evening. Photo: The Music Academy

During the Margazhi Kutcheri Season, various sabhas (music institutions) in the city become a second home to rasikas (culture enthusiasts) as most of them spend their mornings and evenings attending concerts in Chennai.

READ | Margazhi Kutcheri Season 2019: Everything you need to know

The Music Academy is an iconic sabha in Chennai, given that the various music conferences held here eventually gave birth to the cherished Margazhi season. The sabha hosts several seasoned artists in the fields of Carnatic music, classical dance and instrumental music every year.

READ | Margazhi Kutcheri Season 2019: List of top Sabhas and events schedule

With several A-listers slated to perform here this Margazhi season, we take a look at some of the facilities that the management at The Music Academy have provided to ensure that rasikas have a smooth concert experience.

READ | Margazhi Kutcheri Season 2019: Top artists to perform at The Music Academy

The Music Academy in Chennai is famous for its good acoustics and ambience, two factors which play a major role in drawing huge crowds every year. “Earlier this year, we undertook a major upgradation to improve the acoustics and ambience in the auditorium,” N Murali, president of The Music Academy told Indianexpress.com.

For almost 14 years, the sabha has provided valet parking for rasikas who come by car to the venue. The sabha also has a facility for two-wheeler parking within the complex.

The sabha has provided parking facility for two-wheelers within the complex. Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan The sabha has provided parking facility for two-wheelers within the complex. Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan

“During the season (Margazhi), we have a caterer who supplies food in the canteen. The food served is vegetarian and can be availed for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he said.

Murali added that the sabha also has staff and additional volunteers to help facilitate the entry of rasikas, guide them to their seats during the concerts and help them navigate within the institution. Scouts have also been enlisted to help with the punching of the tickets prior to entry.

With a seating capacity of 1450, the two evening shows of the sabha, from 4 pm to 6.30 pm and 6.45 pm to 9.15 pm are ticketed, while the first three time slots in the morning are free. With a few season tickets reserved for the members of The Music Academy, the sabha has limited tickets for sale which were sold to the public on December 2 and 3. “Daily tickets in person can be purchased based on the artist. For heavy concerts, we do not sell the ground floor daily tickets. For others, daily tickets can be purchased for the ground floor and the balcony,” Murali said.

The president elaborated that the sabha employs additional security personnel during the Margazhi season. “We have scanners at the entrance in addition to CCTV cameras to ensure that nothing goes awry,” he said.

As far as crowd management is concerned, Murali said that the sabha employs a ‘balancing act’. “For heavy concerts such as those of Sanjay Subrahmanyan, Bombay Jayashri or Ranjani and Gayatri, the crowd spills over into the mini auditorium after filling up the main auditorium. LCD screens are placed to view the concerts. We have been able to manage well till date,” Murali said.

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd