Margazhi Kutcheri Season 2019: List of top Sabhas and events schedule

The month of December could mean only one thing for music lovers in Chennai — the beginning of Marghazhi Kutcheri season.

With Chennai being the cradle of performing arts, the city is home to hundreds of sabhas (musical institutions) which host the Margazhi season performances every year. These institutes of repute are famous not just for their acoustics and ambience but for their lip-smacking food as well. Most of them are located in and around TTK Road, Mylapore and T Nagar and serve as the cultural hubs of Chennai.

Here is the list of top Sabhas in Chennai and their schedules to serve as your guide to go sabha-hopping this Margazhi season:

The Music Academy

Inaugurated in 1928 by Sir C P Ramaswami Aiyar, The Music Academy is one of the finest sabhas in Chennai. It was here that the annual Margazhi Kutcheri Season began in Chennai.

This year, music concerts for the Margazhi Kutcheri Season will commence from December 15, while the dance performances will be held from January 3.

A few notable artists who had performed here last year are Mysore Brothers, Dr. S Sowmya, Sikkil C Gurucharan, Bombay Sisters, Malladi Brothers, Shashank Subrahmanyam, Sudha Raghunathan, Ranjani and Gayatri, Aruna Sairam, Sanjay Subrahmanyan and Visakha Hari.

Click here for the music and dance performances schedules for 2019.

The Indian Fine Arts Society

The Indian Fine Arts Society, which is located in the heart of the city’s shopping hub, T Nagar, was founded in 1932. The sabha encourages dancers, musicians and instrumentalists who are in the early stages of their career. The sabha conducts a music conference every year where dancers and musicians take part.

Notable artists who performed here last year include Abhishek Raghuram, Shashank Subrahmanyam, Sanjay Subrahmanyan, Trichur Brothers, Dr. K J Yesudas and Sikkil C Gurucharan among others.

Click here for the conference schedule for 2019.

Sri Krishna Gana Sabha

Located amidst the bustling T Nagar locality, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha is synonymous among rasikas (culture enthusiasts) for being a dynamic and premier institution for cultural performances in the city.

Established in 1953, the sabha has hosted performances by several doyens in the field of dance and music and has served as the stage to launch young and upcoming artists during the Margazhi season.

Prominent artists who have performed here include Leela Samson, Sikkil C Gurucharan, Srekala Bharath, Vishaka Hari, Kadri Gopalnath, Aruna Sairam, Dr. K J Yesudas, Rama Vaidyanathan, Malladi Brothers, Alarmelvalli, Shobana, Sudha Raghunathan, Carnatica Brothers, Sanjay Subrahmanyan and Dr. S Sowmya among others.

Click here for music and dance performances schedule for 2019.

Naradha Gana Sabha

An iconic sabha located in TTK Road, Naradha Gana Sabha is synonymous among performing artists for nurturing young talent during the Margazhi Kutcheri season. The sabha was established in 1958 in Mylapore following which it was shifted to its current location on TTK Road in 1972.

The sabha hosts performances in both the main hall and mini hall from morning to evening. While admission is free for shows held in the Mini Hall, those held in the evenings in both halls are charged.

Abhishek Raghuram, Nithyasree Mahadevan, Priya Sisters, Ranjani and Gayatri, Malladi Brothers, Sikkil C Gurucharan, Trichur Brothers, Dr. K J Yesudas, Shashank Subrahmanyam and Sudha Raghunathan are notable artists who performed here last year.

Click here for the music and dance performances schedules for 2019.

Mylapore Fine Arts Club

Nestled in the cultural locality of Mylapore, the Mylapore Fine Arts Club was established in 1958 to host cultural performances in the city. The sabha usually plays host to cultural performances by young artists throughout the year and features performances by established and senior artists in the evenings during the Margazhi Kutcheri Season.

Besides performances, the sabha is a favourite among rasikas for its simple yet delicious food which is served during concerts.

Neyveli R Santhanagopalan, Kunnakudi M Balamuralikrishna, Sikkil C Gurucharan, Sanjay Subrahmanyan, Trichur Brothers, Priya Sisters, Malladi Brothers, Bombay Jayashri, Nithyasree Mahadevan, Lalgudi Sisters and Dr. K J Yesudas are prominent artists who performed here last year.

Click here for the music and dance performances schedules for 2019.

Rasika Ranjani Sabha

Rasika Ranjani Sabha was founded in 1929 to host cultural programmes in Mylapore every year. The sabha hosted performances of The Music Academy for years before the latter established an institution on TTK Road. Rasika Ranjani sabha conducts cultural performances every month, in addition to the annual Margazhi concerts during the Margazhi Kutcheri season.

The sabha is frequented by both youngsters and adults who throng the institution to catch the performances of junior and senior artists.

Click here for the music and dance performances schedules for 2019.

Kalakshetra Foundation

Kalakshetra Foundation in Thiruvanmiyur is a premier institute for the study and performance of fine arts. Founded in 1936 by Rukmini Devi Arundale, the institute sits as one with nature as students pursue a degree in performing arts and pursue the nuances of cultural art forms in India. Throughout the year, students put up performances ranging from dance ballets and music concerts to dance dramas.

Students from Kalakshetra Foundation were also chosen this year to put up a cultural performance for Chinese expats during the iconic Modi-Xi informal summit in Mahabalipuram in October, 2019.

Click here for the music and dance performances schedules for 2019.

Bharat Kalachar

Another institute which is situated in busy T Nagar, Bharat Kalachar was founded by Rajalakshmi, popularly known as Mrs. YGP and her husband Y G Parthasarathy in 1930 with the aim of promoting Indian classical music. The sabha plays host to dramas and dance and music performances throughout the year, with the Margazhi Kutcheri Season being a massive crowd-puller.

Often, students from Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan schools, which were started by Mrs. YGP are given passes to attend the Margazhi concerts, where they are presented with an opportunity to interview the artists.

Notable artists who performed here last year include Neyveli R Santhanagopalan, Sanjay Subrahmanyan, Kalakshetra Foundation, Bombay Jayashri, P Unnikrishnan, Aruna Sairam, Trichur Brothers, Carnatica Brothers, Shashank Subrahmanyam, Sid Sriram, Ranjani and Gayatri, Dr. K J Yesudas, Priya Sisters, Bombay Sisters, Abhishek Raghuram and Shobana.

Click here for the music and dance performances schedules for 2019.

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, located in Mylapore, was founded in 1958 to provide a modern bridge to span the past, present and future. The sabha has been actively involved in contributing and promoting performing arts and preserving Indian culture and heritage through the years. The performances hosted by the sabha are instrumental in providing a launching platform for young artists and a career boost for established artists during the Margazhi Kutcheri Season.

Prominent artists who performed here last year include Sid Sriram, Lalgudi Sisters, Dr. Narthaki Nataraj, Rama Vaidyanathan, Dr. Padma Subrahmanyam, Chitra Visweswaran and Kadri Gopalnath.

Click here for the music and dance performances schedules.

Brahma Gana Sabha

One of the oldest sabhas in Chennai, Brahma Gana Sabha was founded in 1969 in Mylapore as a cultural society. Since the sabha had been structured initially to host music and dance performances, several modifications were made to accommodate several drama and theatre recitals on stage. Every year, rasikas flock to the sabha to witness performances in dance, music and theatre during the annual Margazhi season.

Click here for the performances schedules.

