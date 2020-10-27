Manusmriti row: Actor Khushbu arrested on way to protest against VCK Chief Thirumavalavan

In a video taken after her arrest, Khushbu said she used to call Thirumavalvan as ‘Anna’ (as a brother), but after his remarks, she is unable to address him in the same manner.

Actor Khushbhu, who quit Congress and joined BJP earlier this month, was arrested by the Chengalpet police on Tuesday while on her way to Chidambaram to take part in a protest against Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol Thirumavalvan for his alleged remarks that Manusmriti denigrated women.

Moments after her arrest, Khushbu took to Twitter and wrote that the party will fight till their last breath for the dignity of women. In a series of Tweets, Khushbu condemned VCK workers, calling them cowards and said respecting women is alien to them. She also questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for blocking the BJP protest.

When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question @AIADMKOfficial n #CM of TN @EPSTamilNadu avl, why we are denied of our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given the permission to do the same? Why this partiality? — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) October 27, 2020

“Arrested…been taken in a police van. We will fight till our last breath for the dignity of women. H’ble PM @narendramodi Ji has always spoken about the safety of women and we walk on his path. We will never bow down to the atrocities of few elements out there. BHARAT MATA KI JAI!” she wrote.

Arrested.. been taken in police van. we will fight till our last breath for the dignity of women. H’ble PM @narendramodi ji has always spoken about the safety of women and we walk on his path. We will never bow down to the atrocities of few elements out there. BHARAT MATA KI JAI! pic.twitter.com/71CKjFewri — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) October 27, 2020

In a video taken after her arrest, Khushbu said she used to call Thirumavalvan as ‘Anna’ (as a brother), but after his remarks, she is unable to address him in the same manner. “I am telling you, today I might have been arrested but tomorrow we will protest again. We are not going to leave this issue until Thirumavalavan apologizes. This protest by BJP is for every woman and daughter in this country,” she said.

They might have arrested me today, but we will protest again. This will continue until Thirumavalavan issues an apology. Speaking about something which had been written some 3000 years ago is unnecessary, #BJP will continue to fight for every women: Khushbu @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/hjCSFvG0IH — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) October 27, 2020

On Monday, when VCK leader Thirumavalavan visited Erode to participate in a wedding, BJP cadres attempted to block his vehicle. They showed black flags and raised slogans against him and demanded his apology. VCK cadres who were in the vicinity also raised counter slogans, and as a result, a scuffle broke out between two sides. According to local reports, when the police personnel arrested the BJP cadres and took them in the police van, some of the VCK members allegedly pelted stones, but no one was injured.

Khushbhu also questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for blocking the BJP protest.

The VCK leader has been booked by Chennai Police on Friday after a complaint by the BJP. He faces charges under various IPC sections relating to the outraging of religious feeling, the vilification of religion, causing alarm to the public and others.

