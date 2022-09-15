Man’s hand found in plastic bag in Coimbatore, probe on

The left hand of a man, believed to be in his 40s, was found by corporation workers in a plastic bag in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district Thursday, the police said.

According to the police, employees of the Coimbatore Corporation were clearing the garbage near Thudiyalur around 10 am when they found the plastic bag smeared with blood. On checking its contents, they found two pieces of a severed hand and immediately alerted the police who arrived soon and sent the bag to the government hospital nearby, officers said.

A senior official involved in the investigation said forensic experts informed them that the hand belonged to a man believed to be in his late 40s. “The corporation workers were not able to confirm from where they collected this bag. Like every day, they had been collecting the trash from each point in the locality and when they reached the 15th point, a bag fell down from the pile of trash in the van and they found the hand in it,” the officer said.

The officer told Indianexpress.com that five special teams have been formed to probe the incident. A forensics team and a dog squad were deployed at the site and the police said they are analysing CCTV visuals from the locality. He added that the teams are checking the list of missing persons and criminals as well.

“We suspect that the other body parts of the person may have been discarded in other areas. We are analysing CCTV footage from across the neighbourhood and inquiring with corporation workers at other points. We hope to identify the victim in a day or two,” he added.