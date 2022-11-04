scorecardresearch
Man who threw stones at local train and loco pilot arrested in Chennai

A video of the incident from October 21, in which the loco pilot was allegedly injured, was widely shared online.

The loco pilot was said to have been injured in the attack near Korukkupet, a neighbourhood in the northern part of the Tamil Nadu capital.

The railway police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly throwing stones at a local train and its loco pilot in Chennai. A video of the incident from October 21 was widely shared online.

The loco pilot was said to have been injured in the attack near Korukkupet, a neighbourhood in the northern part of the Tamil Nadu capital.

They arrested the accused, identified as K Boopalan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Korukkupet, on Thursday afternoon. (Express)

The railway police registered a complaint under sections including 153, 145 (b), 146 and 157 of the Railways Act 1989. They arrested the accused, identified as K Boopalan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Korukkupet, on Thursday afternoon.

As per a release from the railway police, Boopalan is an ‘A’ category offender and an accused in several cases including of murder, attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, dacoity and criminal intimidation.

