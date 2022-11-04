Man who threw stones at local train and loco pilot arrested in Chennai

The railway police have arrested a 31-year-old man for allegedly throwing stones at a local train and its loco pilot in Chennai. A video of the incident from October 21 was widely shared online.

The loco pilot was said to have been injured in the attack near Korukkupet, a neighbourhood in the northern part of the Tamil Nadu capital.

They arrested the accused, identified as K Boopalan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Korukkupet, on Thursday afternoon.

The railway police registered a complaint under sections including 153, 145 (b), 146 and 157 of the Railways Act 1989. They arrested the accused, identified as K Boopalan, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar in Korukkupet, on Thursday afternoon.

As per a release from the railway police, Boopalan is an ‘A’ category offender and an accused in several cases including of murder, attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, dacoity and criminal intimidation.