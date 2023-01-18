Man who scolded gang for drinking on Tamil Nadu temple premises killed

A 51-year-old man working at a temple in Mela Seval in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district has been killed allegedly by men whom he scolded for drinking on the temple’s premises, police said.

The Munnerpallam police on Monday arrested seven men aged 18-24, who belonged to a caste different from that of Krishnan alias Kittu Saamy, whose body was found with several injuries on the temple’s premises on January 15.

A police officer told indianexpress.com that since the deceased and the accused were from different castes, there was tension in the village. “The relatives are yet to accept the body. They demand a government job for one of his family members and financial aid,” he said.

The officer said Krishnan had scolded the men when they drank alcohol on the temple premises on one occasion and when they let their calves enter the temple on another.

Representatives from Krishnan’s community are holding talks with his family and police. They alleged that four people from their caste had been murdered in the recent past by people of another caste.

Also Read | Did not suggest renaming Tamil Nadu as Tamizhagam: Governor RN Ravi clarifies

BJP state chief K Annamalai tweeted that he was shocked that a person who questioned people for drinking on temple premises was attacked. He said law and order was in a shambles in the state, alleging that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department focused only on money and did nothing to provide security to temples.

He urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to announce financial aid for Krishnan’s family and provide government jobs for his two sons.