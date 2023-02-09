scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 09, 2023
5 dead in TN’s Cuddalore district as man pours petrol on himself, accidentally sets house on fire

An argument between an estranged couple had a tragic end when the wife’s attempts at preventing her husband from setting himself on fire resulted in petrol falling on a burning stove, setting the house ablaze.

Three people and two infants were charred to death in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, after an argument between an estranged couple resulted in a fire breaking out inside their house. (File Representational Photo)
Three people and two infants were charred to death in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district on Wednesday after an argument between an estranged couple resulted in a fire breaking out inside their house, the police said.

The incident occurred near Sellankuppam, the police said, identifying the deceased as Sathguru, his wife Dhanalakshmi, their nine-month-old son, Sathguru’s sister-in-law Tamilarasi and her four-month-old daughter. Dhanalakshmi’s mother Selvi suffered 70 per cent burns.

According to the police, Sathguru, a Chidambaram resident, had filed for divorce against Dhanalakshmi’s wishes. On Wednesday, Dhanalakshmi did not appear in court for the hearing. This allegedly angered Sathguru, who reached Tamilarasi’s residence in Sellankuppam after learning that Dhanalakshmi was there with Selvi.

“He (Sathguru) had a petrol can on his bike. During an argument, he took the can from his bike and came inside the house and poured it on himself. At that time, the family had kept some water on the firewood stove for the babies. Dhanalakshmi, carrying her nine-month-old, had attempted to prevent Sathguru from pouring more petrol on himself but the petrol fell on the firewood and the whole house was set on fire,” Cuddalore Old Town Inspector Udhayakumar told indianexpress.com.

“Five people died. Dhanalakshmi’s mother, who has suffered 70 per cent burns, is also in a serious condition,” Udhayakumar added.

Sathguru used to work in a private hospital in Cuddalore, where he met Dhanalakshmi, a nurse. Though they belonged to different communities, their families agreed to their relationship and they got married 18 months ago, the police said. However, after Dhanalakshmi got pregnant, the couple reportedly had marital issues over Sathguru’s drinking habit. Due to frequent quarrels, a few months ago, Dhanalakshmi had moved to her mother’s residence, the police added.

The police have registered a case under Section 304 (ii) (whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 12:19 IST
Best of Express
