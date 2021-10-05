Tamil Nadu: Father kills son after he fails to cover cancer treatment cost

A 46-year-old man from Konganapuarm town in Salem was arrested for killing his 14-year-old son who was suffering from cancer by injecting a drug after he could not bear the cost of treatment. Two others involved in the case were also arrested.

The man, Periyasamy, is a daily wage labourer and he and his wife Sasikala had tried to provide treatment to the child but when his condition worsened, they could not bear to see him in pain and decided to go for mercy killing.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, a senior officer of Sankari police station in Salem said the child had been in treatment for over two years for cancer. During interrogation, the father said his son was suffering from bone cancer.

“The father said even chemotherapy was provided to the child but nothing worked. The child died Monday. Some anonymous person from the village dialled 100 and informed that a child was killed by his own father. The local sub-inspector visited the spot and conducted an inquiry. The child’s father was then brought to the station for further enquiry,” the officer said.

He added, “Periyasamy confessed that he killed his son. He had approached one Venkatesan, who runs a pathology centre in the area, to get an injection. Through Venkatesan, Periyasamy got introduced to Prabhu who injected the drug.”

The officer said Prabhu is not a trained doctor and he had just completed a diploma course in pharmacy and had apparently told the police he had undergone some training at a government hospital.

The police said the post-mortem was completed Monday and they are waiting for the results. All the three accused — Periyasamy, Prabhu and Venkatesan — have been booked under Sections 302, 302 r/w 109 of the IPC and have been remanded in police custody.