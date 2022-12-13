scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022

Man kills 5 family members, hangs self in Tamil Nadu

The man, identified as Palanisamy, 45, was a farm labourer from Oranthavadi village near Chengam in the district.

A case has been registered and further investigation is on. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his wife and four children, including two teenaged daughters and died by suicide at his house in Chengam taluk in the district, police said Tuesday.

Another daughter, aged about 9 years, has been admitted to the government hospital here with cut injuries.

The man, identified as Palanisamy, 45, was a farm labourer from Oranthavadi village near Chengam in the district.

Though the exact cause of the incident is not known, police said the incident came to light when the neighbours, who became suspicious, informed them today.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five years on, examining the cost of GSTPremium
Five years on, examining the cost of GST
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmapPremium
Water, Dalits, Yatra: Karnataka Congress works out a 75-day roadmap
The politics behind Bangladesh protestsPremium
The politics behind Bangladesh protests
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...Premium
No short-cut politics, citizen at the centre for sustainable development:...

The police found Palanisamy hanging from the roof while his 37-year-old wife, 3 daughters and a son were found dead. Another girl child, aged about 9 years, was rushed to the GH, said a senior police official.

More from Chennai

A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

First published on: 13-12-2022 at 12:48:13 pm
Next Story

Jacqueline Fernandez’s lawyer responds as Nora Fatehi sues her: ‘Will respond legally’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 13: Latest News
Advertisement
close