Thursday, June 30, 2022
Man killed as soil caves in during Chennai Metro rail work; 3 booked

The 45-year-old man entered a 10-foot-deep pit allegedly without any safety gears as part of the works on the second phase of the metro rail project at Medavakkam.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
June 30, 2022 12:37:47 pm
A case in connection with the incident was registered at the Madipakkam police station.

A 45-year-old worker was killed after soil caved in while he was working underground for laying Chennai Metro rail project’s sewage pipeline at Medavakkam in Chennai.

The deceased was identified as K Ravi from Salem. He entered a 10-foot-deep pit allegedly without any safety gears as part of the works on the second phase of the metro rail project.

According to the police, the co-workers rescued Ravi and gave him water to drink but since he had breathing difficulties, he was immediately taken to a local hospital and declared dead on arrival there.

An official from the station told indianexpress.com that three people, including the labour contractor Bojan, sewage contactor Govindaraj and site engineer Mohan, were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304 A (causing death due to negligence).

The officer said the worker’s family would be provided compensation by both the government and the private contractor.

