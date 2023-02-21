Man held for hitting, abusing migrant workers onboard train in Tamil Nadu

The Railway Police Monday arrested a 38-year-old man who was spotted in a video abusing and hitting passengers, who seemed to be migrant workers coming to Tamil Nadu from other states, onboard a train. The clip, which has now gone viral, shows the man accusing the migrants of depriving the locals of job opportunities.

According to the police, the incident happened on February 9 onboard the Vaigai express. The video of the incident, purportedly taken by a fellow passenger, was shared widely on social media. The man is heard hurling expletives at the migrant workers and also against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Even as the fellow passengers urged him to stop hitting the migrants, the man was seen thrashing a few labourers by grabbing them by their hair and collars and asking them who was their agent and from where they hailed.

Netizens, who shared the video, attributed the assault to hate politics and noted that it could put the lives of Tamils working in other states at risk.

The Railway police on February 17 shared the image of the accused and noted that he is wanted in a criminal case. They even added that any information about the accused leading to his apprehension will be suitably rewarded.

The police on Tuesday said the accused was arrested. They added that after checking the video, they had registered a case under Sections 153-A (promoting enmity), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 294-B (using abusive language) of the IPC.

The police also summoned a couple of them who had shared the video on social media to seek more information about the accused.

Advertisement

The police said they had formed three special teams and with the help of Cyber Cell and after scientific inquiry, they identified the accused as P Magimaidas of Villupuram and found out that the incident had happened on the Vaigai Express.

The accused was arrested Monday and the police said he doesn’t have any affiliation with any organisation. They added that Magimaidas had informed them that a migrant worker had stepped on his feet on the crowded train and in the heat of the moment he abused and hit them.

Addressing the media, V Vanitha, ADGP, Railways, said people should understand that they cannot express their personal dislikes or pass comments related to their linguistic beliefs or political situations while they are in a public space.

Advertisement

She noted that people believe that their actions will go unnoticed in crowded spaces. Calling the case as one of its kind, the ADGP said they were focused on identifying the accused as soon as possible as they did not want the incident to set a bad precedent.

Vanitha said that they were able to crack the case soon with the help of the public who dialled their helpline 1512 to provide information about the accused and she added that those who informed will be rewarded suitably.

She also urged the public to intimate the police through their helpline 1512 or tag them on respective social media handles to report any such kind of incidents.