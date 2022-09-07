Man gets 10-year jail term for trying to sexually assault woman colleague

A Mahila Court here on Tuesday sentenced a 34-year old man to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) on charges of attempting to sexually assault his colleague at a commercial complex here 11 months ago The prosecution case was that Anbuvel, working as a salesman in a textile shop in the complex in Singanallur in the city had tried to sexually assault a 24-year old woman working as a cashier in the shop on October 2 last year.

The incident occurred when the woman who was to be picked up by her father had to wait longer as he got delayed due to rain and Anbuvel tried to take advantage of the situation by forcibly taking her to a lonely place and attempted to sexually assault her at around 10.30 PM.

However, the security guard and the father arrived there and on seeing them the accused fled the scene.

Based on a complaint from the woman, the All-Women police East registered a case against Anbuvel under various IPC Sections and arrested him.

The Mahila Court Judge R Nandhinidevi sentenced Anbuvel to undergo 10 years RI and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.