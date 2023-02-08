scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Man dies of asphyxiation while cleaning septic tank in Chennai

While his co-worker Praveen (19) managed to get outside the tank, Senthil Kumar fell unconscious.

Kumar, who had been living alone since his separation from his wife a few years ago, and Praveen were engaged by a contractor to clean the septic tank. (File)

A 47-year-old man died apparently of asphyxiation while cleaning a septic tank at an apartment in Chennai on Tuesday.

According to police, Senthil Kumar and Praveen (19) developed breathing difficulty after they entered the septic tank at Karapakkam. While Praveen managed to get outside the tank, Kumar fell unconscious.

After the driver of a tanker hired to pump out the sewerage alerted a passerby, the Kannagi Nagar police and an ambulance reached the spot. Kumar was declared dead and Praveeen taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Police sent Kumar’s body to the Royapettah Government Hospital for a postmortem. While the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, they believe it could be asphyxiation.

Police are also yet to register a first information report and awaiting the postmortem report.

Kumar, who had been living alone since his separation from his wife a few years ago, and Praveen were engaged by a contractor to clean the septic tank.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 14:52 IST
