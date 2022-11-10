scorecardresearch
Man dies after falling into pit dug for storm-water drain in Tamil Nadu

As per the initial investigation, police say, the man was drunk at the time.

Lakshmipathi, who was a mechanic, tripped and fell into a pit on the Mangadu-Malayambakkam route around 5.30 am. (Representational image)

A 48-year-old man died after falling into an under-construction storm-water drain in the Mangadu municipality in Tamil Nadu’s Kancheepuram district on Thursday.

According to police, Lakshmipathi, who was a mechanic, tripped and fell into a pit on the Mangadu-Malayambakkam route around 5.30 am. As per the initial investigation, they said, the man was drunk when he fell into the pit.

It was the local residents who informed police, who recovered the body and registered a case under section 174 (enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The investigation is underway, police said.

A few weeks ago, a journalist with a Tamil news television channel died after he accidentally fell into an under-construction storm-water drain at Ashok Nagar in Chennai.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 03:34:53 pm
