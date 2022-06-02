Man booked for stealing sand using camel in Tamil Nadu’s Sivaganga

A 52-year-old man has been booked by the police for illegally carrying mined sand using a camel in the Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu, officials said Thursday. According to the police, the man identified as Saravanan had been carrying out the illegal business after coming back from Saudi Arabia.

The police said the accused had initially used bullock carts to ferry the sand from a stream near Kalayarkoil but as he found it was not helping him, he deployed a camel that he bought from Rajasthan.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Kalayarkoil police inspector K Pandi said the incident happened on May 28 when they were out on patrolling duty.

“We came across a person with a camel on May 28 morning near the Maravamangalam rural police station. His cart was loaded with around 20 sack bundles. We then found that he is illegally taking the sand from a nearby stream. We brought him to the station and conducted a further inquiry. He told us that he had been working in Saudi Arabia and had reached his home town two years ago before the lockdown,” said Pandi.

“He had been doing the camel business in Saudi Arabia and hence thought of doing the same here, by distributing camel milk to the residents around the town and neighbouring areas. He had bought two camels—a male and a female—for around Rs 1.20 lakh. The female camel had a fracture and hence he was not able to supply milk and then he had come up with this idea to sell smuggled sand,” he added.

The police said they verified the documents and found that the camel was brought from Rajasthan and was stationed in Kerala before being shifted to Sivaganga. The police inspector said Saravanan legally purchased the camel hence they filed a case against him for illegally carrying mined sand. They have referred the incident to the tahsildar of the revenue department.

“He would be coming up with the fine and further action that needs to be made in this case. When we kept the camel at the station, it began to attack police officers and refused to listen to anyone other than Saravanan. The cart and the smuggled sand are in the custody of the revenue department. Saravanan has been instructed to come for inquiry when he is commissioned,” added Pandi.